With videoIsrael must do everything it can to prevent more human casualties in Gaza. The International Court of Justice in The Hague ruled this in an interim judgment. It also orders Hamas to release all hostages as quickly as possible. The court is not asking for an immediate ceasefire.
Sanne Schelfaut
Latest update:
26-01-24, 16:29
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Court #Israel #prevent #Gaza #casualties #Netanyahu #fight #Hamas #continues
Leave a Reply