Court sentences Girkin, Dubinsky and Kharchenko in absentia to life in prison in MH17 case

The Hague court issued a verdict in the case of the crash in the Donbass of the Malaysian Boeing, which was operating flight MH17 in 2014, and sentenced Igor Girkin (Strelkov), Sergey Dubinsky and Leonid Kharchenko in absentia to life imprisonment, finding them guilty of the death of 298 people. This is reported TASS.

At the same time, one of the four defendants in the case, Oleg Pulatov, was found not guilty by the court. As presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis stated, it is impossible to establish that Pulatov was involved in the use of the Buk anti-aircraft missile system (SAM), so he cannot be considered a classic accomplice.

The session of the District Court of The Hague, during which the verdict was read out in the Boeing crash case, took place on November 17. He ruled that the cause of the tragedy was the launch of a missile from the Buk air defense system near the village of Pervomaisky. At the same time, the judges believe that MH17 was shot down by mistake, confusing it with a military aircraft. The total compensation to the relatives of the victims of the crash was estimated at 16 million euros.

Boeing 777 “Malaysian Airlines”, en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, crashed on July 17, 2014 in the territory controlled by the authorities of the DPR. There were 298 people on board, all of them died.

The Russian Foreign Ministry called the decision of the court opportunistic

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the MH17 crash investigation could become one of the most scandalous in history. The department noted that there are many oddities, inconsistencies and dubious arguments of the prosecution in the case. The decision of the court, the Ministry called

opportunistic and made for the sake of the current political agenda.

We deeply regret that the District Court of The Hague has neglected the principles of impartial justice Russian Foreign Ministry

In addition, they indicated that the court refused to consider Kyiv’s guilt in the tragedy, questions about the open airspace over the Donbass and the lack of data from air traffic controllers and radars remain open. It was also bewildering that the judges did not take into account Ukraine’s refusal to provide radar data and records of air traffic controllers’ conversations, which, moreover, disappeared without a trace.

At the same time, the trial did not take into account the data provided by the Russian Ministry of Defense. The documents concerned the transfer to Ukraine of a rocket with the same serial number that was found on the wreckage at the crash site. “For analysis, only those materials were selected that were designed to confirm the version imposed by The Hague,” the Foreign Ministry said. Also, data from Russian radars, as well as reports and results of the experiment of the Almaz-Antey concern, which indicated a missile launch from an area under the control of Kyiv, were not attached to the case file.

In Russia, the verdict was considered politicized

The head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party Leonid Slutsky called the decision of the Hague court politicized, since no significant evidence was presented. And the first deputy head of the international committee of the Federation Council, Vladimir Dzhabarov, considered the verdict legally null and void.

Member of the Human Rights Council (HRC) under the President of Russia Alexander Brod also said that the verdict of the Hague court is not credible. He pointed out that there were “too many dark spots” during the investigation. “And the lack of transparency and inconsistencies give rise to suspicions of biased justice,” Brod added.

At the same time, Andrey Klishas, ​​Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation, expressed confidence that the decision on the case of the Boeing MH17 crash would not create legal consequences for Russia. At the same time, it is interesting how the court will assess the actions of Ukrainian officials who unleashed a civil war on the territory of the country after a coup d’etat that did not comply with the constitution, and subsequently did not close the sky for civil aviation in the zone of armed conflict, he stressed.