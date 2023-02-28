Basmanny Court of Moscow registered a case against the writer Glukhovsky for fakes about the Russian Armed Forces

The Basmanny Court of Moscow registered the case against the writer Dmitry Glukhovsky (included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of foreign agents) about the discrediting of the Russian army, This is reported by RIA News.

The case will be considered in absentia. According to investigators, in the period from March 10 to May 10, 2022, while abroad, he posted on his pages on social networks publications about allegedly deliberate shelling and bombing of residential buildings, schools and hospitals by the military of the Russian Armed Forces, massacres of civilians and rape of underage Ukrainian schoolgirls.

The writer has been put on the international wanted list, the court has chosen in absentia a preventive measure in the form of detention.

On October 7, 2022, the Ministry of Justice recognized Glukhovsky as a foreign agent. In December, the Zamoskvoretsky Court of Moscow recognized this decision as legal.

Dmitry Glukhovsky is known as the author of the book “Metro 2033” about Moscow that survived a nuclear explosion. His other works include Metro 2034, Post, Metro 2035, as well as Future, Text and Twilight.