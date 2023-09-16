A Belgian court of justice handed down this Friday (15) the sentences of six men involved in the 2016 terrorist attacks in Brussels, the country’s capital.

In 2016, an airport and a metro in the Belgian capital were targets of suicide terrorist attacks that killed 32 people and left hundreds more injured. The attacks were the deadliest during peacetime in the entire history of Belgium.

According to information from the Associated Press, the court convicted six men of terrorist murders. The main suspect in orchestrating the attack, Salah Abdeslam, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his involvement in a shooting that occurred days before the attacks on March 22, 2016. The shooting happened when Belgian police, while inspecting a suspected apartment empty, accidentally found Abdeslam and another suspect. Four police officers were injured in the clash.

Abdeslam was already serving a life sentence without parole in France for his involvement in the Paris terrorist attacks, which occurred in 2015. Both the Paris and Brussels attacks were attributed to the same terrorist network, the Islamic State.

In his testimony before the High Security Court in Brussels, Abdeslam claimed not to have taken part in the suicide attacks in Belgium and stated that he had no knowledge of the attack plan. He begged for leniency, claiming he had been “demonized” by Belgian justice.

Another defendant, Mohamed Abrini, Abdeslam’s childhood friend and Brussels resident, was sentenced to life in prison. According to the accusation, Abrini had abandoned Zaventem Airport, Belgium’s main airport, after his explosives failed to detonate.

Two other defendants, Osama Krayem and Bilal El Makhoukhi, were also sentenced to life in prison for playing roles in the suicide attack conspiracy, while a third, Ali El Haddad Asufi, received a 20-year sentence.

Oussama Atar, identified as a possible organizer of the deadly attacks in Paris and Brussels, was convicted of terrorist murder in absentia. He is believed to have died in recent months in Islamic State fighting in Iraq and Syria, but was nevertheless sentenced to life in prison.

In total, ten defendants were charged in what became the largest trial in Belgium’s judicial history. The cases began to be tried in 2022. Two brothers had already been acquitted of all charges in this trial, while two other defendants had been convicted of participating in terrorist activities.