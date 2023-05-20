Our Constitution in its 6th article it recognizes the human right to informationwhich implies that any person can disseminate information that they have in their possession and that is of public interest, seek the information they require and can request it from government and private entities that use public resources, and that we can all be informed by the medium and source what seems best to us.

In other words, the right to information is a mother right that gives rise to the exercise of other rights, without which it would not be possible to live in a democratic regime, accountability and transparency. Its importance is at that level, as well as that of the public institutions in charge of ensuring its respect, promotion and guarantee.

Hence the relevance of the decision taken by the Plenary of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), when resolving the constitutional controversy filed by the National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI) in against the agreement issued by the Federal Executive Power on November 22, 2021, in which it ordered all agencies and entities of the federal public administration declare of national security all information related to projects and works in charge of the government of Mexico and with this, not be of public knowledge, as well as facilitate the authorizations, permits and licenses that are required for its execution.

Article 4 of the General Law on Transparency and Access to Public Information establishes that the information generated by obligated subjects may only exceptionally be classified as temporarily reserved for reasons of public interest and national security.

On the contrary, through this agreement it was intended to carry out an advance, indiscriminate and generalized reservation of information related to projects, thus violating the right of society to know.

The determination of the SCJN strengthens the rule of law in our country and reiterates to the rulers that the confidentiality of information is not at whim or convenience, but rather an exception, because citizens have the right to know what is done with public resources, at what cost and in what what conditions.

It may be attempted many times to transgress the Constitution, but the SCJN will remain unharmed to enforce it.

For these reasons, I reiterate the respect, compliance and support of the PRI to the ministers of the SCJN in the face of the campaign of harassment and intimidation that power has unleashed against them, expressing my confidence that respect for the law will be the pillar that allows the people of Mexico to get ahead of this difficult stage of his story.