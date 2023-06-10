The principle of public law states that the authority can only do what the law authorizes, while the governed are free to do what is not prohibited. Its about principle of legality that governs public administration and that it constitutes the maximum guarantee to prevent and punish arbitrariness of power.

Anyone who performs a public function should be limited to what the law says and carry out their work in accordance with the established procedures, otherwise, they will be sanctioned for abusing the trust that has been placed in them.

And so it is with the legislators of Mexico, whom citizens entrusted us with the task of preparing, reforming and/or repealing lawsbut not in our opinion or understanding, but in accordance with the legislative process established in article 72 of the Constitution, as well as in the Organic Law of Congress and Internal Regulations of each of the chambers. It is not a question of formalities or superficialities, but of the guarantee of constitutionality that citizens demand of us.

In the event of non-compliance, abuse or arbitrariness in the legislative process, political parties and legislators have the power to file actions of unconstitutionality before the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, in order to prevent an unconstitutional norm from causing harmful effects among the population. And so the PRI has done in the face of the numerous cases of illegalities that Morena has committed in Congress.

Without fear of being wrong, I can point out that the 64th and 65th Legislatures they will go down in history not for their achievements or civic conquests, but for the numerous cases of unconstitutional laws approved by the majority of Morena.

Given the rulings of the Plenary Court, attached to the Constitution and unrelated to any partisan or personal interest, the ruling party intends to attack the Ministers, accusing them of endangering “the balance of powers”.

In reality, those who persist in violate the constitutioncreating legal uncertainty and social instability are those of Morena and her allies, who do not measure themselves before the law and seek to overwhelm, believing themselves sovereign and omnipotent.

But the only sovereign in Mexico It is the people, who did not endow the ruling party with an absolute majority to elaborate defective laws and abuse power.

The principle of legality requires the subjection of all state bodies to the law. And precisely the role of the Court is to ensure that this is the case. If the ruling party doesn’t like it, it only has to respect the Constitution, comply with court rulings and correct its behavior. Anything else will be an illegal act that will merit prosecution and punishment.

The PRI will not hide the fact that the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation is attacked nor be intimidated. For the good of all and all, full respect to our Constitutional Court.

