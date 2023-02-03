Measure paves the way for the company’s new judicial recovery; debt of R$ 600 million would expire on the 5th

The 7th Business Court of Rio de Janeiro granted, this Friday (3.Feb.2023), the suspension of the execution of the debts of the Hey. The company has BRL 600 million in debt due on Sunday (5.Feb) whose non-payment could trigger the foreclosure of approximately BRL 29 billion of Oi’s financial debt.

On Wednesday (Feb 1), the telephone company filed for court protection against creditors. The petition paves the way for a new judicial recovery of the company. The 1st was closed in December, after 6 years.

In the document, to which the Power360 had access, Oi says it does not have the cash to pay a debt of R$ 600 million to date. If you are unable to pay it off, almost all of the R$ 29 billion of the company’s financial debt may be foreclosed on account of cross early maturity clauses (crossdefault) of contracts.

According to the law that regulates judicial recovery, companies can only file a new request after 5 years that the Justice has granted a recovery process. According to Oi’s lawyers, the 1st recovery, authorized on February 5, 2018, would not be an impediment.

Oi’s lawyers cite Americanas’ recovery process, which is being processed by the 4th Business Court in Rio de Janeiro. The court had granted an urgent precautionary measure to suspend the company’s debt collection even before accepting the request for recovery.

Oi went to court in 2016, when it owed BRL 65 billion. As part of its recovery plan, Oi disposed of mobile phone tower assets, data centersparticipation in the fiber optic company V.tal (formerly InfraCo) and Oi Móvel.