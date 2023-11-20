Ana Rosa Schuster says she was threatened several times with a knife; deputy must maintain a minimum distance of 300 meters from the ex

A Justice of the DF granted a protective measure to the federal deputy’s ex-fiancée Zé Trovão (PL-SC) on suspicion of domestic violence. Ana Rosa Schuster Silveira denounced the parliamentarian in Special Police Station for Women’s Assistance of DF on Sunday (19.nov.2023). The information is from the newspaper The globe.

The measure, which provides for a maximum distance of 300 meters between Zé Trovão and Ana Rosa, was filed based on the Maria da Penha Law. The parliamentarian also cannot make any contact via cell phone or social media with the victim. The Court authorized police reinforcement, if necessary.

Ana Rosa was allegedly threatened with a kitchen knife inside their home on September 9, according to a statement accessed by the newspaper. Intimidations with a knife were also allegedly carried out by him in his car.

Still according to The globethe parliamentarian’s ex-fiancee declared in her statement that “the relationship has always been abusive, permeated by psychological violence and constant insults”.

The last discussion would have been on Sunday morning (19.nov). They had already decided to separate, but still lived together. Ana Rosa stated that they ended up arguing when she went to the couple’s room to collect her things to leave the house. During the exchange of insults, the deputy pushed her and placed her against the wall, according to her, “squeezing your neck tightly”. He reportedly said: “’I will finish you!‘”.

After giving a statement at the police station, Ana Rosa was directed to the IML (Legal Medical Institute) to undergo a physical injury examination.

Zé Trovão spoke about the case this Monday (Nov 20) through a video on Instagram and denied the accusations. “Every action I took was to contain any and all possible aggression“, he said. The parliamentarian, however, did not mention the Court’s decision to grant the protective measure.

O Power360 contacted the deputy’s office, but did not receive a response at the time of writing this report. The space remains open.