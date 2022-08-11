Judge Gustavo Germano Francisco Arguello, from the 3rd Criminal Court of Foz do Iguaçu (PR), granted this Wednesday (10.Aug.2022) house arrest to criminal police officer Jorge Guaranho, accused of killing municipal guard Marcelo Aloizio de Arruda. Here’s the intact of the decision (20 KB).

“I agree that house arrest will be granted, for the time being, until it is possible to relocate the defendant to a suitable establishment, even if in another State of the Federation”said.

Arguello relied on an official letter from the CMP (Complexo Médico Penal do Paraná), which claimed not to have “the structural, technical and personnel conditions necessary to provide the necessary care for the maintenance of life” from Guaranho.

“With such a delay, a teratological situation was created that astonishes: the defendant has been discharged from the hospital (apparently since the beginning of the afternoon of this day), however, he is not inserted in any prison unit, in disagreement with the prison order issued for a while. more than 30 days, as the State is not in a position to protect the defendant”declared the judge.

In the sentence, Arguello mentions that he even denied the conversion of preventive detention into house arrest before, which was reviewed after the CMP’s letter. According to him, “Such a scenario prevented the taking of any previous action that would allow the maintenance of preventive detention after hospital discharge”.

“Based on the information provided by Depen (State Penitentiary Department), notably in view of the manifestation of the Criminal Medical Complex, exceptionally, I grant the request for the conversion of preventive detention into house arrest”said the judge.

The CMP is a unit of mixed nature that houses provisional prisoners and convicts, usually undergoing health treatment, in addition to the special prison of Depen, aimed at inmates with special prerogatives provided for in the legislation.

The decision establishes that Jorge Guaranho wears an electronic ankle bracelet for 90 days, which can be extended for another 90 days. Here are some established parameters:

he will only be able to leave his home (house and yard) in case of medical-hospital need;

cannot leave the District without prior judicial authorization;

shall not and may not change its residential address without prior notice and judicial authorization;

refrain from removing, violating, modifying or damaging, in any way, the electronic monitoring device or allowing others to do so, being your full responsibility for the conservation of the equipment;

maintain, mandatorily, the battery charge of the monitoring unit – anklet.

UNDERSTAND

Marcelo Arruda was killed on July 10 after being shot at by Guaranho during his PT-themed birthday party in Foz do Iguaçu (PR).

The police ruled out that Arruda and Guaranho already knew each other, based on witness statements. According to investigations, the criminal police officer fired 4 shots, and at least 2 hit Arruda. The victim fired 10 shots, and at least 4 hit the policeman.

The criminal police officer knew about the party before going to the place. He had access to camera footage from the club where the celebration was being held.

Guaranho went to the place for the 1st time by car, accompanied by his wife and son, in order to “to tease”, according to the police. The sound of the vehicle played a song that made reference to Bolsonaro.

When parking the car, Guaranho and Arruda start an argument about “Ideology and Political Thoughts”, according to the deputy head of the Homicide Division, Camila Cecconello. The victim then throws earth and boulders that were in a flower bed, which end up hitting the police officer and his family.

Guaranho’s wife asks to leave and the policeman then leaves the place. After they leave, Arruda goes to her car and takes her gun. Other people who were at the party ask the club’s doorman to close the venue’s gate.

Moments later, Guaranho returns alone by car to the place of the party and he opens the gate himself, according to the police. According to the testimony of the policeman’s wife, he would have said that he felt offended and humiliated by the fact that his family had been hit by the boulders.

“People noticed the return of the vehicle and ran inside to warn the victim”, said the delegate. “By the images, the moment the victim is warned, she carries the gun and puts it on her waist.”

“The victim takes the gun in his hand and starts to leave the back of the room towards the door where the author’s car is. He [Guaranho] visualizes the guard and draws the weapon. The victim’s wife stands in the middle and asks to put the gun down.”

Guaranho and Arruda shout for each to put down their weapons. The criminal police officer was the 1st to shoot.

The delegate said that there is no evidence to suggest that Guaranho premeditated the murder. “It is difficult to say that he premeditated. The 1st time he goes to the place he goes to provoke and talk about his ideology. It was not intended to shoot. When he returns, it seems to me more impulsive than premeditated.”

According to testimonies, the criminal police officer had ingested alcohol before going to the party. He was at a barbecue. “Reports say that he was very altered”, declared the delegate. The report on the amount of alcohol he would have ingested has not yet been completed.

Arruda would also have ingested alcoholic beverages during his party, but according to testimonies he was not in a state of intoxication. The IML (Legal Medical Institute) carried out a toxicological test on the victim’s body, and the result should come out in August, according to the delegate.

17 people were heard, including witnesses who were at the scene of the crime and family members of the victim and the criminal police officer. Security camera footage was also analyzed.