Judge of the 7th Federal Court of the Federal District responded to the request of opposition deputies who question the exchange of the “Aerolula”

Judge Marllon Sousa, from the 7th Federal Court of the Federal District, determined this Tuesday (September 19, 2023) that the government has 5 days to explain its interest in purchasing a new presidential plane. The magistrate responded to the request of opposition deputies to the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

In the request, the congressmen state that they mention that the purchase “is absolutely incompatible with the scenario of deficit in public accounts”. The petition is signed by the deputies Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG), Corporal Gilberto Silva (PL-PB), André Fernandes (PL-CE), Mauricio Marcon (We can-RS), Luciano Zucco (Republicans-RS), Luiz Philippe of Orleans and Bragança (PL-SP), Evair Vieira (PP-ES), Carlos Jordy (PL-RJ) and Marcel van Hattem (Novo-RS).

According to congressmen, the Ministry of Defense delivered a study carried out by the FAB (Brazilian Air Force) to meet the president’s request. “The cheapest option can cost US$70 million to US$80 million, the equivalent of almost R$400 million”they claim.

Lula had already signaled interest in changing the plane he used on official trips, an Airbus A319 CJ. The reason is that the aircraft cannot perform long-duration flights. For the G20 meeting, held on September 9 and 10 in India, the Brazilian delegation had to make two stops.

The current “Aerolula” was purchased in 2004 for US$56.7 million (US$91.7 million in updated values).

Lula has not yet gone public to express his interest in the purchase. As reported by Power360O Planalto backed down on the initiative. This week, the president reached the milestone of 16 official international trips.