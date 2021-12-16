The third group of the Superior Labor Court (TST) formed a majority this Wednesday, 15, to recognize an employment relationship between Uber and its drivers.

The judgment was resumed this Wednesday (15), with the vote of minister Alberto Luiz Bresciani, who accompanied minister Mauricio Godinho Delgado, rapporteur, who had voted in December 2020. The other minister of the class, Alexandre de Souza Agra Belmonte, asked to see the records and stopped the trial.

+ Mizuno and Mazda launch shoes for drivers

This is the first TST group to take a stand in favor of drivers in processes that analyze an employment relationship with Uber. Two other groups, fourth and fifth, had already judged processes on the subject, but always with a majority in favor of the company.

Broadcast, Grupo Estado’s real-time news system, asked Uber for a position regarding the judgment, but the company has yet to comment.

The post Turma do TST forms a majority to recognize the link between Uber and the driver appeared first in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Court #forms #majority #recognize #link #Uber #driver