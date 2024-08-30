Regional Electoral Court convicts coach for false negative electoral propaganda for video in which he calls deputy “drug addict”

THE TRE-SP (Regional Electoral Court of São Paulo) sentenced this Thursday (Aug 29, 2024) the coach Pablo Marcal (PRTB), candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, for false negative electoral propaganda against his opponent, federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol).

The lawsuit is based on a video posted by Marçal on his Instagram profile, in which he claims that Boulos “he’s a drug addict” what “Has already been arrested carrying drugs”. The coach will have to pay a fine of R$30,000. Here is the full of the decision (PDF) – 647 kB).

According to the judge of the 2nd Electoral Zone of the Capital, Rodrigo Marzola Colombini, the severity of the sentence is justified by the repetition of the accusations against Boulos even after being warned by the Electoral Court about the illegality of the conduct.

The decision highlights that freedom of expression, guaranteed by the Federal Constitution, is not absolute and is limited to “field of political criticism”. For Colombini, “messages with content of this nature should be discouraged, as they reduce political debate to verbal violence, instead of encouraging a healthy environment for discussion based on facts and constructive proposals for society”.

The representation was filed by Boulos. In recent weeks, the Electoral Court had ordered the removal of these videos from the businessman’s social media, in addition to granting the PSOL candidate the right to reply on the profiles of his PRTB opponent.

THE Poder360 contacted Pablo Marçal’s press office via messaging app to ask if he would like to comment on the conviction. Text messages were sent via WhatsApp at 11:09 p.m. There was no response by the time this report was published. The space remains open for comment.