In Dubai, a man filmed his naked wife on video using surveillance cameras

A resident of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, secretly took photos and videos of his naked wife using CCTV cameras installed in the house and, as a result, was sued and received a fine. About it informs The National News.

The 38-year-old British citizen lived with his wife in a villa in Dubai. Surveillance cameras were installed in the house. The man told his wife that they are needed to monitor the behavior of the housekeeper. When the cameras turned off, the man became upset. The wife stated that she could monitor the assistant herself, as she was at home, but he insisted that the cameras be turned on again.

Later, his wife found on his mobile phone several photos and videos in which she was captured in the nude. So she realized that her husband had been secretly filming her for many years with the help of surveillance cameras. Many of the surveillance footage from the villa’s surveillance cameras showed the wife naked or partially clothed. The woman asked her husband to stop this activity, but he ignored her requests. She eventually filed a complaint with the police.

The court found him guilty of violating his wife’s right to privacy and fined him five thousand dirhams (94.4 thousand rubles). The man disagreed with the verdict and filed an appeal. Whether the couple stayed together is unknown.

