The company was also obliged to supply the equipment to all injured consumers.

Apple was fined R$100 million on Thursday (13.Oct.2022) for selling its cell phone, the iPhone, without a charger. Judge Caramuru Afonso Francisco, from the 18th Civil Court of São Paulo, also ordered the company to only sell the products together. Here’s the intact of the decision (85 KB).

With the determination, the company is obliged to provide USB-C type adapters to all customers who purchased branded cell phones after October 13, 2020 – the date on which big tech announced the sale of the iPhone 12. The model was the 1st to have the charger sold separately. Apple can still appeal the decision at first instance.

In his decision, the judge argued that the brand’s justification for suspending supply of the adapter is a “undercover green initiative”.

“There is, therefore, a clear abusive practice, as there is a conditioning of the purchase of a product so that another can be operated, which is not allowed by article 39, item I of the Consumer Protection Code”said Afonso Francisco.

Here is the list of iPhones that do not come with a charger:

iPhone 12;

iPhone SE;

iPhone 13;

iPhone 13 mini;

iPhone 14;

iPhone 14 Plus;

iPhone 14 Pro;

iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Read Apple’s full note:

“All iPhone models sold in Brazil comply with local regulations and we are excited to bring the new iPhone 14 lineup to customers starting today.”