According to a court order, the federal government violated the Climate Protection Act. © Matthias Balk/dpa

Successful lawsuit by environmental associations: The traffic light coalition must adopt measures to reduce emissions from traffic and buildings.

Berlin – According to a decision by the Berlin-Brandenburg Higher Administrative Court, the federal government has violated the Climate Protection Act. The 11th Senate of the court upheld a complaint from environmental groups on Thursday (November 30).

The court found that “based on the findings, the federal government Exceeding permissible greenhouse gas emissions in the buildings and transport sectors is obliged to decide on an immediate program”. In the Senate’s opinion, the adopted climate protection program for 2023 does not meet the requirements of the immediate program.

German Environmental Aid (DUH) and BUND had sued. They accused the federal government of failing to comply with the provisions of the Federal Climate Protection Act Greenhouse gas sector targets for transport and buildings and called for the adoption of emergency programs as provided for in the Climate Protection Act. These instant programs should Measures to comply with annual sector targets include.

Climate protection in Germany: Environmentalists speak of a “groundbreaking verdict”

The DUH spoke of a “groundbreaking judgment”. Its managing director Jürgen Resch explained: “This verdict is the judicial double whammy for climate protection and a resounding slap in the face for the federal government because of its catastrophic climate policy.” The federal government must now “set an example for a new start in climate protection and as the only immediately effective measure implement a speed limit of 100 kilometers per hour on motorways, 80 kilometers per hour outside of town and 30 km/h in the city.”

BUND managing director Antje von Broock explained: “With today’s ruling, the federal government has been obliged to step up its climate protection.” The building and transport sectors now need “a climate protection update”. She further explained: “Measures that are demonstrably inadequate are not enough. There must be concrete immediate programs that effectively contribute to the climate goals.”

The judgment is not yet final and an appeal has been permitted. A climate protection law in its current form has existed since 2021. The law sets certain CO₂ upper limits for every sector such as transport, industry and buildings. But politicians are currently debating one Reform of the law. (AFP/frs)