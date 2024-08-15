Ciudad Juarez.- Iván AR was found guilty of the crimes of homicide and damage, both reckless, committed against a woman who died in an accident on Juan Pablo II Boulevard and Calzada del Río on May 29, 2022.

The Oral Court assessed the accumulation of evidence provided and discussed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office agent, which showed that the person responsible was driving a black 2000 Jeep Cherokee while intoxicated on Juan Pablo II Boulevard.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, which jumped the central median and invaded the opposite lane, hitting head-on the Toyota Camry vehicle, which was driven by Cecilia Abigail GG, who died due to the strong impact on the head, the official cause of death was head trauma.

The court will decide on the prison sentence at 12:30 p.m. on August 21, during the hearing to determine the penalties. These penalties may include the suspension of the driver’s license for the driver who caused the accident while driving under the influence of alcohol.

The journalistic file establishes that the accident occurred after 11:00 hours, at the height of Calzada del Río, when Iván AR, 27 years old, lost control of a black Jeep Cherokee, model 2000, and jumped the central median to then overturn, invade the opposite lanes and hit a white Toyota Camry car, which was projected towards the edge of the Rio Bravo.

Due to the collision, the Toyota driver died instantly and was trapped inside the vehicle, while two people were injured in the Jeep.

Rescue paramedics treated Martín de Jesús TR and Marcos Christoper EP, who had various injuries to their bodies and were taken to a Social Security hospital.

Traffic Safety officers also transferred the responsible driver to a hospital, where he was arrested, while workers from the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) collected the woman’s body, which was taken to their facilities.