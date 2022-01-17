The woman is said to have registered eleven test sites “that actually did not exist”. The damage amounts to 1.1 million euros. The accused is in custody.

WThe public prosecutor’s office in Essen has filed charges against a particularly brazen case of corona fraud. A 49-year-old woman is said to have completely invented at least eleven corona test centers between July and October and billed a total of 1.1 million euros online to several associations of statutory health insurance physicians for invented tests and also for invented vaccinations. As senior public prosecutor Anette Milk told the FAZ, associations of statutory health insurance physicians in North Rhine-Westphalia and Baden-Württemberg are affected.

The investigators tracked down the woman through a bank tip under the Money Laundering Act. Around 925,000 euros could be secured through account attachments. According to Milks, the suspected fraudster is “relevantly known” and is in custody.

According to a recent report by the North Rhine-Westphalian Ministry of Justice, there have been several cases of suspected fraud with corona tests in NRW in recent months. In a procedure in Duisburg that has not yet been determined, the public prosecutor’s office there assumes damage of 1.4 million euros. According to the report, the Cologne public prosecutor’s office currently has eleven cases pending against 18 suspects with total damages of at least 150,000 euros. In the largest case nationwide to date, the main hearing is currently taking place before the Bochum Regional Court against two test center operators who are said to have stolen more than 25 million euros with 980,000 too many corona tests.