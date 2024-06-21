Students wave a Palestinian flag in a demonstration on the Columbia University campus, in Upper Manhattan, New York (USA), on April 18, 2024. | Photo: EFE/ Carla Samón

Dozens of students who were arrested in April after occupying and barricading a building at Columbia University, in New York, during a protest against Israel, had all charges against them dropped this Thursday (20), thanks to the office of Alvin Bragg, Manhattan prosecutor – the same one who managed to convict Donald Trump in the Stormy Daniels case.

The hearing in Manhattan Criminal Court came seven weeks after university administrators called hundreds of police officers to campus in a law enforcement response that was broadcast live on television.

The police arrested 46 protesters who invaded one of the academic buildings, Hamilton Hall, and also dismantled a camp that lasted for weeks on the university’s lawn, an action that mobilized pro-Palestinian protests at other universities around the world.

Stephen Millan, a prosecutor in the Manhattan district attorney’s office, told the court on Thursday that he will not prosecute 30 protesters who were Columbia students at the time of their arrest, nor two employees, citing prosecutorial discretion and a lack of evidence. The case against another student was dismissed this month.

Millan said protesters covered security cameras, and that there is not enough evidence to show that any defendant damaged property or injured anyone. No police officers were injured in the protests, they were also used in defense.

None of the arrested students had a criminal record, and all were undergoing disciplinary procedures by the university, including suspensions and expulsions. “All of these matters are dismissed and sealed in the interests of justice,” Judge Kevin McGrath ruled.