UpdateThe penetrating French court drama Anatomie d’une Chute ( Anatomy of a Fall ) won the prestigious Golden Palm at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on Saturday. Director Justine Triet (44) received the prize from acting veteran Jane Fonda (85). It is only the third time in the event’s history that the recognition has gone to a woman.

The Palm-winning film follows a German writer (played by Sandra Hüller) who lives with her husband and visually impaired son in a remote log cabin. When her husband dies mysteriously, both malicious intent and suicide are not ruled out. At the trial, in the presence of their son, all the painful details of the writer’s love life are scrutinized. It is still unclear when Anatomie d’une Chute appears in Dutch cinemas.

The film was high in the favorites lists. Still, most festivalgoers had put their money on the chilling The Zone of Interest by British director Jonathan Glazer (Under the Skin). In this we see Nazi camp commander Rudolf Höss and his family trying to lead a carefree life while the Auschwitz murder factory is literally in their backyard. ‘It makes almost all previous films about the Holocaust artificial and forced in one fell swoop,’ said film reporter Gudo Tienhooven earlier on this website. In the end, the film did not win the Golden Palm, but the so-called Grand Prix (a kind of second prize). See also For the Detroit Lions: Amon-Ra St. Brown is the first German to make a second NFL touchdown

Harrison Ford

The jury prize went to the Finnish ‘romkom’ Fallen Leaves from Aki Kaurismaki. Furthermore, Merve Dizdar from the Turkish About Dry Grasses and Koji Yakusho Perfect Days named the best actor and best actress of the competition, respectively. The Cannes Film Festival primarily celebrates artistic cinema. Nevertheless, there are always a few Hollywood blockbusters that have their world premiere. This year, that honor fell to, among others Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. This website spoke to leading actor Harrison Ford last week in Cannes.

The jury that decided who received the prizes was this time chaired by the Swedish director Ruben Östlund, who last year Triangle of Sadness was allowed to pick up the second Golden Palm in his career. A total of 21 films competed for the top prize. Seven female directors were nominated this year. Only twice before has a woman won the Golden Palm: Jane Campion The Piano and Julia Ducournau with titan. See also Real Madrid, for their 100th victory in the Clásico

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or itunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: