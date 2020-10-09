new Delhi: A court in Karnataka has directed to register an FIR against actress Kangana Ranaut in the case of insult to farmers.

The Tumkur court in Karnataka directed the Kathasandra police station to register an FIR against Kangana Ranaut. Ramesh Nile L filed a complaint against Kangana Ranaut. The complainant says that Kangana has insulted the farmers.

Explain that after the approval of the three bills related to agriculture from Parliament, farmers in many parts took to the road. On this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that farmers are being misled.

While retweeting this tweet, Kangana Ranaut said, “Prime Minister, anyone sleeping can be woken up, which can be explained by misunderstanding, but what difference does the acting of gold, acting of mindlessness make you understand? Will it? These are the same terrorists, not a single person has been given citizenship from CAA but they have shed blood rivers. ”

Just as Shri Krishna had a Narayani army, Pappu also has a champu army that knows how to fight only on the basis of rumors, this is my original tweet if someone proves that I called farmers terrorists, I always apologize Leave tweeter for ???? https://t.co/26LwVH1QD9 – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 21, 2020

Kangna’s tweet was severely criticized. Kangana then gave a clarification on 21 September. He said, “Just like Shri Krishna had a Narayani army, Pappu also has a champu army that knows how to fight only on the face of rumors, this is my original tweet if someone proves that I called farmers as terrorists. , I apologize and leave Twitter forever. ”