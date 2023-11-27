TRT-SP requirement is for peak hours; CPTM must maintain 85% of the operation, while Sabesp, 70% of the workforce

O TRT-SP (Regional Labor Court of São Paulo) determined this Monday (27.Nov.2023) that Metrô, CPTM (Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos) and Sabesp (Companhia de Saneamento do Estado de São Paulo) work with at least 60 % of staff on Tuesday (Nov 28). The 3 companies, together with other sectors of the State, established a general and unified strike on that date. Read the full here (PDF – 761 kB), here (PDF – 188 kB) and here (PDF – 160 kB).

Judge Marcelo Freire Gonçalves’ decision determined that the Metro operates at 80% of strength during peak hours (from 6am to 9am and from 4pm to 7pm) and 60% at other times. If the decision is not complied with, the São Paulo Subway Workers Union will be subject to a daily fine of R$700,000.

The Court also decided that CPTM operates with 85% of staff during peak hours (4 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 9 pm) and, like the Metro, with 60% during the remaining times. The fine for non-compliance is R$600,000. Sabesp workers linked to the provision of essential sanitation, treatment and supply of water and sewage services must also make the majority of their strength available during the strike (70%). The daily fine is R$30,000

To the Power360Alex Fernandes, press director of the Union of Subway Workers of São Paulo, said that the organization is working to overturn the TRT-SP decision.

“There is no way to comply with an emergency scheme under these conditions. Firstly, if the number of employees to serve is reduced, it puts the population at risk. Secondly, because it violates workers’ right to strike.”he told this digital newspaper.

An alternative to reduce the impact of the shutdown would be to release turnstiles, making access to the lines universal. The measure was proposed by the union, but was vetoed by the government of Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicanos-SP). “If the governor wants us to serve the population tomorrow [28.nov]just release the turnstile and our demonstration will be at the stations serving the population”said Fernandes.

The government and São Paulo City Hall presented alternatives to try to mitigate the effects of the strike. The State will have an optional stop, while the municipal administration suspended car rotation in the capital and increased the fleet of buses in circulation.

The union met with representatives of the state government this Monday (Nov 27), but they did not reach an agreement. If the injunction is not overturned, the category’s expectation is to maintain “100%” of the strike scheduled for Tuesday (Nov 28) until midnight. The unified strike will last 24 hours. No chance of extension, according to the entity. Read the statement below.