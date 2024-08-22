Mexico City.- The Supreme Court of Justice ruled today that it is unconstitutional to teach respect for life from conception in schools.

The Court unanimously annulled a July 2020 reform to the Education Law of Nuevo León, which established as one of its purposes “to develop attitudes of solidarity in individuals to raise awareness about respect for life, from conception to natural death.”

The Court determined that the reference to the beginning of life from conception is an act of “religious indoctrination,” contrary to the Constitutional principle of secular education and freedom of belief. In addition, the state Congress invaded the powers of the federal government to determine study plans, and of the Congress of the Union to make definitions on human rights.

These arguments were supported by various Ministers, that is, there was no unanimity on the reasons for the invalidity, as some refused to enter into the issues of secularism or indoctrination.

“The definition of life from conception to natural death is not a neutral message, it seeks to impose a particular ideology,” said Minister Javier Láynez, who presented the project. “This message is intended to indoctrinate children and adolescents in a single conception of life, with a view to avoiding or inhibiting them from making free decisions about their body and their sexual and reproductive health,” he added. He stated that the Court has already indicated that states cannot define the notion of a person or when life begins, but it has done so in rulings related to reforms to state Constitutions that sought to limit the right to abortion. This is the first case in which the issue was addressed from the point of view of education. The Nuevo León reform was approved during the Government of Jaime Rodríguez Calderón “El Bronco.” Luis María Aguilar rejected the idea that all forms of indoctrination are negative or should be rejected, and therefore considered that the impact is not on the principle of secular education, but on the sexual and reproductive rights of women already recognized by the Court. “The law creates a deterrent effect on children, so that it is not just a theoretical or educational issue,” he said, since it is intended to generate a universal concept on the principle of the protection of human life. Juan Luis González Alcántara explained that local congresses cannot alter the guiding principles and objectives of early education, as well as the plans and study programs of basic education, which can only be established by the federal SEP. For Alberto Pérez Dayán and Jorge Pardo, the incompetence of the local Congress is to define concepts on human rights, such as the beginning of life. Another argument, by Loretta Ortiz, was that legislating a single conception on the beginning of life prevents students from accessing objective information that allows them to form their convictions.