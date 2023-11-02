TJSP wants expert examination of documents presented before granting process; The group’s debt is estimated at R$1.8 billion

The TJSP (São Paulo Court of Justice) denied, this Wednesday (1st.Nov.2023), the urgent request for judicial recovery of the SouthRock Capital, Starbucks operator. The judge of the 1st Bankruptcy Court, Leonardo Fernandes dos Santos, requested an examination of the documentation presented before granting the process. Here’s the complete of the decision (PDF – 58 KB).

In the decision, the judge argued that “all of this is essential so that the legal instrument for company recovery is used correctly, fulfilling its social function, without the unreasonable imposition of burdens and losses on the community of creditors”.

The preliminary examination must present a report confirming the correspondence between the documents and the tax and commercial books by November 8th.

The operator of the coffee shop chain filed for judicial recovery on Tuesday (October 31, 2023). According to the court, the group’s debt is estimated at R$1.8 billion.