09/21/2023 – 21:41

Americanas’ judicial appeal that named Kroll as a suspect and, therefore, prevented from acting as an expert in an action in which Bradesco requests early production of evidence against the retailer, was denied by judge Andréa Galhardo Palma, of the 2nd Regional Court of Competence Business and Conflicts Related to Arbitration at the Court of Justice of São Paulo (TJ-SP). There was also a warning against further attempts by Americanas to suspend the process.

The judge understood that Americanas was unable to demonstrate any of the legal requirements that justified classifying Kroll as prevented from acting in the process. Palma said there is no evidence about the proximity between the expert (Kroll) and the Warde Advogados firm (which defends Banco Bradesco) that is sufficient “to justify recognizing the suspicion and removing the company”.

In addition to hiring Kroll in another case filed by the firm Warde Advogados on behalf of the founders of Kabum against Magazine Luiza, Americanas cited news as a reason for removing Kroll from the process that creditors had hired Kroll to act in the judicial recovery. from Americanas. Finally, the retailer claimed that there was partial and non-equal treatment given by Kroll to the Bradesco representative in a face-to-face meeting held on August 28.

In the process, Kroll defended itself from the first action saying that the investigation report in question was requested by Kabum in May 2022, in contact made by a former director of the company, Longinus Timochenco. The consultancy added the email to the process.

“With regard to the allegation of non-equal treatment given by the expert to the excipient’s technical assistant (Americanas), at the meeting that took place on 08/29/2023, I verify that the facts narrated do not characterize any of the legal hypotheses”, stated the judge.

Regarding the news of Kroll being hired by the company’s creditors, she says: “I believe that this is not enough to declare the expert’s partiality, not only because it is inconclusive with regard to the facts, but, above all, because of the affirmation and categorical proof of the appointed expert (Kroll) of not having been hired by any creditor or group of creditors of Americanas, in the judicial recovery records”.

Finally, Palma stated in the decision “that new attempts at reckless suspension will not be tolerated by the court, given the various suspensions that have already occurred at the request of the Americans, warning from now on of the penalties for litigation in bad faith and acts that violate the dignity of Justice.”