The judge considered the arguments presented by the defense of the emedebista campaign to grant protection “insufficient”

THE Justice of São Paulo rejected this Wednesday (September 25, 2024) a request for a protective measure against Duda Lima, the mayor’s marketer and candidate for re-election in São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), against Nahuel Medina, advisor to Pablo Marcal (PRTB). Lima was punched by Medina during the debate.

In the decision, judge Tânia Magalhães, from the TJ-SP (Court of Justice of the State of São Paulo), considered the elements presented “insufficient” for granting the measure. He mentioned that Medina has a fixed address and showed no intention of escaping. The case is under judicial secrecy. The information is from Uol.

The judge also stated that the punch was an act “isolated and punctual”with no signs of “previous threats” or persecution by Marçal’s advisor to Nunes’ marketer.

UNDERSTAND

The attack took place during the debate held at the Flow Group studios, on Monday (September 23).

On that occasion, Marçal was expelled after using his final remarks to offend the mayor, threatening to arrest him – which was prohibited by the rules. The final minutes were marked by widespread confusion. The live broadcast has been interrupted.

Watch the exact moment of the punch (1min9s):

Nahuel Medina was taken to the 16th DP (Police Station) on the night of the debate and released in the early hours of Tuesday (September 24). Duda Lima registered a police report against the advisor. According to Nunes’ campaign, the marketer had a detached retina.

Watch the moment the advisor leaves the studio after the attack (48s):