Suspected of killing his partner, Uwe Herbert Hahn will undergo a custody hearing later this Sunday afternoon

The Justice denied this Sunday (07.Aug.2022) a request for habeas corpus made by the defense of the German consul in Rio de Janeiro, Uwe Herbert Hahn.

The diplomat was arrested on Saturday (Aug 6) on suspicion of having killed his partner Walter Henri Maximillen Biot the day before, in the couple’s apartment in Ipanema, Rio’s South Zone.

Hahn’s defense argued that the arrest is illegal, as there was no flagrant arrest. The lawyers also cited the issue of diplomatic immunity, which leaves the country of origin responsible for prosecuting and prosecuting ambassadors.

O habeas corpus it serves to protect people’s right to come and go, whenever this guarantee is illegally impeded or with abuse of power. In these cases, magistrates assess whether the author of the request was subjected to illegal constraint.

Judge Maria Izabel Pena Pieranti, responsible for the judicial duty at the TJ-RJ (Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro), said that the request could not be analyzed by her.

“It is timely to emphasize that the consideration of the request for relaxation of imprisonment in the headquarters of Night Duty must be limited to the formal aspect of the APF [auto de prisão em flagrante] and the circumstance of the crime committed in flagrante delicto”, stated. read the intact of the decision (127 KB).

The magistrate said that she does not have a copy of the arrest warrant, “it is necessary to agree that the Natural Judge/Custodian, in possession of the complete records of the act and in personal contact with the Patient, will undeniably have better subsidies to consider the request under analysis”.

The custody hearing is scheduled for 18:00 this Sunday (7.Aug).

The hearings serve for the judge to validate precautionary arrests, in flagrante delicto or resulting from conviction. The magistrate investigates whether the detention is legal and whether there were excesses committed by the police, such as torture, ill-treatment or other violations of rights. The procedure has to be done within 24 hours after the arrest.

Context

Hahn was arrested on suspicion of killing her husband, 52-year-old Belgian Walter Henri Maximilien Biot. Biot was found dead in the penthouse where they lived, in Ipanema, in the south of Rio de Janeiro.

The Military Police were initially called to verify a death due to “sudden illness”. Subsequently, however, experts found the existence of injuries on the victim’s body. An inquiry was opened by the Leblon Police Station (14th DP).

In testimony, Hahn denied that she killed her husband and maintained the version of death by sudden illness. In a note to Power 360the Civil Police reported that the expertise was carried out on the spot, witnesses were heard and other steps are being carried out.

Here is the full note:

“According to the 14th DP (Leblon), a man was arrested in the act for the murder of Walter Henri Maximilien Biot, 52, who was found dead in a penthouse in Ipanema. The expertise was carried out at the scene, witnesses were heard and other steps are being carried out.”