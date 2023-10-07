Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/10/2023 – 12:10

The São Paulo Court declared the bankruptcy of the Saraiva bookstore chain. The request was made by the company itself, which once had the largest chain of bookstores in the country, in the midst of the judicial recovery process, due to a debt of R$675 million.

Saraiva declared self-bankruptcy, and was served this Friday, 6th, by the 2nd Bankruptcy and Judicial Recovery Court of the Capital

In the decision, judge Paulo Furtado de Oliveira Filho indicated that the judicial recovery plan was not complied with and ordered the suspension of actions and executions against the company, in addition to the presentation of the list of creditors.

“Although the request for self-bankruptcy was formulated, with the alleged presentation of documents required by article 105, of Law 11,101/2005 and compliance with other legal requirements, in the case file there is already news of non-compliance with the plan, which determines, regardless of the will of the debtors, by virtue of article 73, IV, the recovery in bankruptcy”, decided the judge.

Closing of the last stores in November

Livraria Saraiva had already closed the last stores and fired its employees on November 20th. The chain, which was once the largest in Brazil, with around 100 bookstores, is in judicial recovery and still had five physical bookstores. There were four stores in the state of São Paulo – in Praça da Sé, the second opened by the company, back in the 1970s, and also in Shopping Aricanduva, Jundiaí Shopping and Novo Shopping (Ribeirão Preto) – and one in Campo Grande (MS ), at Shopping Boque dos Ipês.

In 2018, Saraiva made its first move to close stores. There were 20 on the same day, in October. At that time, the chain had 84 units and the website. A month later, she filed for judicial recovery. The debt revealed at that time was R$674 million (see here which were the 30 publishers to whom Saraiva owed the most money). Over the last few years, without being able to recover, Saraiva has been closing more stores.

The history of Saraiva dates back to 1914, when Portuguese immigrant Joaquim Ignácio da Fonseca Saraiva opened a small used bookstore in Largo do Ouvidor, in São Paulo, close to the Largo São Francisco Law School.

It was the Academic Bookstore, which ended up specializing in legal works. Still in that decade, he published his first book, Civil Marriage. For the next 30 years, the bookstore continued to focus on law, but the publisher also started to release textbooks and general works.

In 1947, the company was transformed into a corporation and was renamed Saraiva SA – Livreiros Editores. In 1972, Saraiva became a public company.

In the 1970s, the company’s second bookstore was opened, in Praça da Sé – which lasted until this last moment. In the 1980s, it invested in book distribution and in 1983 it began the process of expanding its bookstore chain, with openings especially in shopping malls. The first megastores arrived and, in 1998, it opened its e-commerce.

Throughout its history, it purchased Editora Atual, in the late 1990s, and Pigmento Editorial SA, responsible for marketing Ético Sistema de Ensino, in 2007.

The most significant growth in the number of bookstores occurred after the acquisition of 100% of the controlling interest in Grupo Siciliano, in 2008. That was when the chain started to have more than 100 stores spread across Brazil.

With the arrival of Siciliano, the Arx and Caramelo labels also came. Two years later, the company launched the Agora teaching system, for public education, and created the Benvirá label, for works of fiction.

Saraiva entered the e-book market in 2010, with the launch of a platform for selling digital books. Then, in 2014, she would create LEV, her e-reader. Still in 2010, she celebrated the fact that LG had created a line of products with an internet access option that took the user to Saraiva’s digital film sales platform. And she also opened the first iTown store – exclusively for selling Apple products.

In 2012, she launched the SaraivaTec label and, with Hoper Educação, the Saraiva Learning Solution, for teaching Law and Business Administration. The following year, she entered the self-publishing market, with the Publique-se! platform.

Saraiva would also buy Érica publishing house, to enter the vocational technical education market. Also in 2013, it opened its first airport store – in Cumbica.

In 2015, Saraiva sold all its publishing assets and remained solely in book retail. That year, the publishing market was already showing signs that it was heading towards a recession.

The following two years were of operational adjustments. The company declined. In 2018, as a consequence of the macroeconomic crisis, the publishing market crisis, but, above all, its own choices, Saraiva began to face problems.

That was when it started closing its stores and took its focus off selling electronics. In 2018, it closed 22 stores and, following in the footsteps of Livraria Cultura, filed for judicial recovery. The pandemic came. In 2021, she filed the request for the 1st Addendum to the Judicial Recovery Plan, approved in March, and then with the second request, approved in April 2022.

In July, it closed seven more stores: Shopping Osasco (SP), Shopping Vila Velha (ES), Shopping Belém (PA), Shopping ABC Plaza (SP), Shopping Norte (RJ), Shopping Juiz de Fora (MG) and Shopping Passeio das Águas (GO).

With the news of the dismissal of employees and the closure of Saraiva’s last five physical stores, an important part of the history of what was once the main bookstore chain in Brazil has come to an end. To see if the trajectory that began in 1914, with that first specialized bookstore, survives online.