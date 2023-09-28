San Francisco’s Democratic Mayor London Breed said earlier this week that the city government will step up efforts to close the city’s homeless encampments. The number of homeless people in the American tourist city is now critical, exceeding 7,000, according to official data.

Breed’s announcement came shortly after the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, a federal court, provided a clarification in a more than year-long legal battle between the city and a group of homeless advocates.

The court decision says that people who refuse to stay in shelters created by the government must be classified as “homeless people by choice”, therefore, in these cases, the municipality is allowed to evacuate the camps, if those who stay in the tents decide not to go to the available spaces.

In September of last year, San Francisco was sued by activists from the Homelessness Coalition, who alleged violations of federal, state and city laws regarding encampment removal.

According to activists, when carrying out maintenance on the streets where people sleep, which are full of rubbish, the municipality would have destroyed the homeless people’s belongings and removed them from the streets without providing due social support, that is, a new place for them to live. .

In response, the mayor said the city has made “substantial investments” in recent years to provide housing and shelter for these people. However, according to her, some who are on the streets have no interest in these spaces and use street camps for drug trafficking, robbery and other crimes.

Two months after the lawsuit was filed, U.S. Judge Donna Ryu issued a temporary injunction that limited the city’s ability to close camps and “subpoena” people for sleeping in public.

With the magistrate’s decision, the municipal government limited itself to vacating the premises for reasons of health, safety and sidewalk accessibility, giving 72 hours’ notice of these actions, according to the local newspaper San Francisco Chronicle.

At the beginning of the year, the National Review magazine portal reported that San Francisco was the target of hundreds of legal complaints from the homeless, who asked for the payment of moral compensation of US$10,000 (approximately R$50,000, at the exchange rate). current), alleging that the municipality destroyed their “priceless” belongings when clearing the city’s streets.

Despite the recent decision in favor of the city hall’s work, the appeal has not yet been judged by the court, and other issues remain pending for future discussion.

As a result, municipal workers are receiving updated training on what they can and cannot do to vacate spaces used by the homeless.

Last month, the city of Grants Pass, Oregon, also asked the State Supreme Court to review its case on the same issue, amid a critical situation.

Last week, the city of Sacramento, capital of California, was also the target of a lawsuit due to “Third World scenes” in the issue of homelessness, as stated by prosecutor Thien Ho.

The Democratic Party member said his department has filed a civil lawsuit against local officials, alleging that the city “violated the California civic code” by “permitting, creating and enabling a public safety crisis regarding homelessness.”