Moscow City Court confiscated 1976 Bentley and Chaika from ex-senator Arashukov and his father

The Moscow City Court confiscated cars from the former member of the Federation Council from Karachay-Cherkessia Rauf Arashukov and his father Raul, who were sentenced to life imprisonment. This is reported RIA News.

“To return the 1976 Chaika car as repayment of civil claims,” Judge Elena Guchenkova announced the decision. According to her, the value of the seized property is much less than the satisfied claims of the victims.

It is specified that Bentley and other cars also went to the state.

Earlier it was reported that the court recovered 12 million rubles from the Arashukovs sentenced to life terms in favor of the relatives of the killed and injured.

On Tuesday, December 27, it became known that the Arashukovs received life sentences for creating a criminal community, murder and embezzlement.

As the court established, the father and son created a criminal group to steal gas from Gazprom in the amount of more than 30 billion rubles. Also, the ex-senator was accused of organizing the murders of Aslan Zhukov, a representative of the Circassian youth movement, and Fral Shebzukhov, an adviser to the President of the Karachay-Cherkess Republic, in 2010.

Rauf Arashukov and his father Raul essentially pleaded not guilty to any of the charges, including the murders.