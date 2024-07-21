TASS: Court confirms bribe to Ivanov using tax data

Information from the tax authorities confirms the involvement of former Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Timur Ivanov in receiving a bribe, reports TASS with reference to a court ruling.

In addition, involvement in the bribe was also confirmed by the attached materials “with the results of operational investigative activities, government contracts and agreements for the performance of contract and subcontract work… inspection reports of objects and documents.”

Ivanov’s defense stated that the former deputy minister’s actions do not constitute a crime. The side insists that the actions considered criminal “are the result of civil-legal relations.”

According to TASS, Ivanov is accused of accepting a bribe of 1.185 billion rubles. The deputy defense minister was detained at his workplace and arrested in late April. He is charged under Article 290 (“Receiving a bribe on an especially large scale”) of the Russian Criminal Code.