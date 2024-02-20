Former military police officer accused of killing Marielle will have to serve a sentence of 6 years and 8 months in semi-open prison

The Federal Court of Rio de Janeiro convicted former military police officer Ronnie Lessa of smuggling firearms parts and accessories. He will have to serve a sentence of 6 years and 8 months in semi-open prison. Lessa has been in prison since 2019, accused of killing the councilor Marielle Franco and driver Anderson Gomes the previous year. He and former police officer Élcio de Queiroz are awaiting trial.

According to the accusation presented by the MPF (Federal Public Prosecutor's Office), Lessa made 10 illicit imports of military parts and accessories from 2017 to 2018. The material could be used to assemble rifles, firearms, airsoft and gas pressure. The Court, however, only confirmed 4 of these imports as subject to condemnation, as it considered that there was insufficient evidence in the other 6 cases.

Responsible for the decision, judge Fernanda Resende Djahjah Dominice highlighted that Lessa was a military police officer and should combat and prevent the commission of crimes, in addition to having “fully aware of the need for prior authorization from the competent authority for the entry of this type of material into national territory, and still chose to import them illegally”.

“The consequences of the offense are also especially serious. All evidence collected in the case shows that the accused imported such components with the aim of assembling firearms that would be inserted underground, which affects and puts thousands of people at risk, representing a serious threat to public safety.”, added the judge.

The former police officer's daughter, Mohana Figueiredo Lessa, was also responding to the case, accused of participating in 3 of the 10 imports. She lived in the United States and, according to the MPF, she had received at home the artifacts purchased by her father on the internet. Mohana would have changed the packaging of the products and sent them to Brazil, without indicating precisely the contents of the order.

The court, however, decided to acquit Mohana of all charges, as it understood that there was insufficient evidence of her knowledge of the crime, “It is fully possible to imagine that his father, once again a military police officer, was authorized to make such imports”.

With information from Brazil Agency.