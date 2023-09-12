Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/11/2023 – 20:00

The 1st Federal Court of Araraquara (SP) sentenced hacker Walter Delgatti Neto to serve 1 year, 1 month and 10 days in prison for committing the crime of slander (falsely attributing a crime) against prosecutor Januário Paludo, who was part of the task force of Operation Lava Jato in Curitiba. The sentence was released this Monday, 11.

Delgatti returned to the spotlight last month when he was sentenced to 20 years and 1 month in prison and 736 fine days, for hacking into the Telegram accounts of former prosecutor and former deputy Deltan Dallagnol and other authorities. The hacker was accused by the Federal Public Ministry and the Federal Police of illegally obtaining messages exchanged by Lava Jato prosecutors on Telegram and of having forwarded these conversations to third parties, which led to a series of reports known as “Vaza Jato”.

In this new conviction, for slander, Delgatti was accused of falsely attributing a crime and offending the honor of prosecutor Januário Paludo. This is because the hacker claimed, without evidence, that the prosecutor had received bribes from Renato Duque, former director of Petrobras and one of the main Lava Jato whistleblowers. Delgatti had made this statement in December 2019 during an interview with the magazine Look. He claimed that this bribery negotiation was reported in one of the audios obtained from the prosecutors’ conversations on Telegram. “There is an audio in which the prosecutor is accepting money from Renato Duque,” ​​stated Delgatti in the interview.

In the sentence, federal judge Osias Alves Penha mentioned that the Internal Affairs Department of the Federal Public Ministry investigated Delgatti’s allegations and found that this audio did not deal with any negotiation of bribes, but rather the negotiation of the fine paid by Duque as part of the agreement plea agreement signed with the Court.

“The audio mentioned by the defendant in the interview does not indicate the receipt of any undue advantage by the public servant, and the statement to the contrary made by the defendant is false,” stated the magistrate in the ruling.

The hacker’s defense claimed in the process that there was no intention to slander the prosecutor. “When the defendant had access to the audios mentioned in the initial statement, he really understood that this was a case of corruption,” stated Delgatti’s defense.

The judge, however, considered that the hacker took the risk of committing the crime of slander, because the magazine’s interviewer even asked whether the audio could not deal, precisely, with the value of the fine provided for in the plea bargain agreement. But this possibility was ruled out by the hacker in the interview.

“It can be seen, therefore, that the defendant at least assumed the risk of harming the honor of the offended party, by accusing him without due care in confirming the facts, which characterizes possible intent”, stated the judge.

The prosecutors’ conversations on Telegram, obtained by Delgatti, were seized on his equipment in Operation Spoofing, for which he ended up sentenced to 20 years in prison. The revelation of these messages led to accusations in court that there was collusion in Lava Jato. The conversations also served as the basis for the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to conclude that former judge and current senator Sérgio Moro was biased when judging Lula.

After becoming famous for leaking messages, the hacker was sought out by allies of former president Jair Bolsonaro during last year’s election campaign. Due to his involvement with Bolsonaro, the hacker gave a statement in August to the Joint Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPMI), which is investigating the coup attacks carried out in Brasília on January 8th.

Delgatti was once again investigated on suspicion that he was paid by Bolsonaro’s allies to stage attacks against the Electoral Court and to insert a false arrest warrant against Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF, in the National Justice Council system. To the Federal Police, Delgatti claimed that he inserted the false warrant at the behest of federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP), one of Bolsonaro’s main allies. Delgatti had already been arrested in Operation Spoofing, but was arrested again in the investigation into the invasion and tampering with CNJ data.