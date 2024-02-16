TJ-SP understands that irregularities caused the collapse of the work in 2007; accident left 7 dead

O TJ-SP (Court of Justice of São Paulo) decided to condemn 6 people and 7 companies for administrative improbity due to the accident in 2007 at the Pinheiros Station construction site on Line 4-Yellow of the Metro, in the capital of São Paulo. At the time, the works on Line 4 were carried out by the Via Amarela Consortium.

Line 4-Yellow was opened in 2010, 12.8 km long and with 11 stations, connecting Estação da Luz, in the center of São Paulo, to the Vila Sônia neighborhood, in the west zone.

The sanctions imposed by the 5th Public Finance Court of the capital for the 6 people consist of the loss of public service, suspension of political rights for 5 years, payment of a fine and prohibition of contracting with the Public Power or receiving benefits or tax or credit incentives by the term of 5 years.

The 7 convicted companies, including the construction companies involved in the work, must pay a civil fine and are prohibited from contracting with the Public Authorities or receiving tax or credit benefits or incentives for a period of 5 years.

According to the decision, those convicted will also have to compensate the Subway (Companhia do Metropolitano de São Paulo) worth R$6.5 million; pay compensation for collective moral damages in the amount of R$232 million; and pay compensation for diffuse property damage in the amount of R$1.2 million.

In the decision, the magistrate considered that there were signs of irregularities in the conduct of the work. “Drilling was carried out in the already weakened area, and the planned support supports were not placed immediately. Such a procedure proved to be dangerous, negligent and clearly exposed the site to the imminent risk of collapse.”wrote judge Marcos de Lima Porta.