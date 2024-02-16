Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/16/2024 – 20:26

The São Paulo Court of Justice decided to condemn six people and seven companies for administrative improbity for the accident occurred in 2007 at the construction site of the Pinheiros Station on Metro Line 4-Yellow, in the capital of São Paulo. At the time, the works on Line 4 were carried out by the Via Amarela Consortium.

Line 4-Yellow was opened in 2010, 12.8 kilometers long and with 11 stations, connecting Estação da Luz, in the center of São Paulo, to the Vila Sônia neighborhood, in the west zone.

The sanctions imposed by the 5th Public Finance Court of the capital for the six people consist of the loss of public service, suspension of political rights for 5 years, payment of a fine and prohibition of contracting with the Public Power or receiving benefits or tax or credit incentives by the term of 5 years.

The seven convicted companies, including the construction companies, must pay a civil fine and are prohibited from contracting with the Public Authorities or receiving tax or credit benefits or incentives for a period of 5 years.

According to the decision, those convicted will also have to reimburse the São Paulo Metropolitan Company (Metrô) in the amount of R$ 6.5 million; pay compensation for collective moral damages in the amount of R$232 million; and pay compensation for diffuse property damage in the amount of R$1.2 million.

In the decision, the magistrate considered that there were signs of irregularities in the conduct of the work. “The drillings were carried out in the already fragile area, and the planned support supports were not placed immediately. Such a procedure proved to be dangerous, negligent and clearly exposed the site to the imminent risk of collapse,” wrote judge Marcos de Lima Porta.

The accident at the construction site occurred on January 12, 2007 and opened a crater approximately 80 meters in diameter at the site, causing the death of seven people.

A Brazil Agency He sought out Metrô and the São Paulo government to comment on the conviction, but received no response.

Via Quatro, which currently operates Yellow Line 4, said it would not comment on the case.