Save was created to ease the financial pressure of debt through repayments, but it has been targeted by Republicans

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday (July 18, 2024) suspended the student loan repayment plan created by the president’s administration. Joe Biden (Democratic Party).

The decision meets the demand of members of the Republican Party, who want to end the program. Saving on a Valuable Education (Saving on a valuable education, in the free translation from English), better known as Save.

Launched about a year ago, the program aims to ease the financial pressure of student loans through repayments based on family income.

The decision this Thursday (18th July) corroborates the understanding of the Attorney General of Missouri, Andrew Bailey, and 5 other States.

In June, the states won a partial injunction in the lower court that blocked the U.S. Department of Education from forgiving any loans through the program. They then asked the appeals court to suspend the plan entirely, saying Biden had overstepped his authority by creating the program. Save.

In a publication in X (formerly of Twitter), Bailey called the appeals court’s decision a “huge victory for all Americans who still believe in paying their own way”. According to the attorney general, the Save it is a “illegal student loan plan that would saddle American workers with half a trillion dollars in Ivy League debt [grupo formado por 8 universidades privadas de alto prestígio nos EUA]”.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona then announced that his department will enroll all borrowers in the Save on a tolerance basis without interest, while the actions are ongoing in the courts.

“Today’s 8th Circuit ruling blocking President Biden’s Save plan could have devastating consequences for millions of student loan borrowers crushed by unaffordable monthly payments if it stands.”, said the secretary. “It is shameful that politically motivated lawsuits filed by Republican elected officials are once again preventing lower payments for millions of borrowers.”, he added.

O Save has already eliminated the debt of 414,000 enrollees who took out loans of less than $12,000 and had been paying them off for at least 10 years. More than 8 million people are enrolled in the repayment plan.

Also on Thursday (18.Jul), Biden announced the canceling $1.2 billion in student debt 35,000 government workers, including teachers, nurses and police officers. According to the White House, each received an average of $35,000 in debt relief. In all, 4.76 million people benefited from some form of government debt relief.