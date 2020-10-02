Washington US President Donald Trump’s order issued in June this year for a ban on H-1B visas was stayed by a federal judge. The court said that the President has gone beyond the constitutional authority and prohibited it. The order was issued on Thursday by District Judge Jeffrey White of the Northern District of California.

It is noteworthy that the representatives of the National Producers Association, US Chamber of Commerce, National Retail Trade Association and TechNet filed suit against the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Internal Security. The National Association of Producers (NAM) said that soon after the decision, visa restrictions were suspended which prevented producers from recruiting to key positions, and they were facing a crisis in the economy, development and innovation. Were.

It is noteworthy that Trump issued a government order in June, which led to a temporary moratorium on H-1B visas and other visas issued to foreigners including H-2B, J&L visas by the end of this year. The president argued that America needs to save and protect the jobs of its domestic workers, especially when millions of jobs have been lost due to the Kovid-19 epidemic.

Representatives of information technology companies and other US companies opposed the temporary ban on the issuance of visas. NAM Senior Vice President and Advocate General Linda Kelly said the producers went to court against the administration’s decision to ban certain categories of visas because it undermines the interests of industries in times of crisis and is contrary to law.

In the order, the federal judge said that the President has acted beyond his rights in this case. In the 25-page order, he said, “In the case of immigration, the Congress delegation does not authorize the President to set domestic policy for the employment of non-immigrant foreigners.”

The judge said that Article-1 of the Constitution and the legislative tradition and judicial policy that has been going on for two centuries makes it clear that the Constitution is vested in the Congress and not in the President with the power to make immigration policies. It is noteworthy that Judge White’s decision is different from the order given by District Judge Amit Mehta of Columbia in August, in which he said that he did not have the authority to revoke the ban as the matter was under consideration.

