Home page politics

From: Lisa Mahnke

Press Split

The Netherlands is no longer allowed to supply parts for F-35 fighter jets to Israel. A court in The Hague ruled this with reference to violations of human rights.

The Hague – An appeals court in The Hague ruled on Monday (February 12) against the Netherlands' planned export of spare parts for the F-35 fighter jet Israel. The court thus upheld a lawsuit brought by the human and peace rights organizations Oxfam Novib, Pax Netherlands and The Rights Forum. According to the prosecutors, German press agency to possible war crimes and genocide by Israel.

“The court accepts that there is an obvious risk that the Gaza Strip “Serious violations of international human rights law are being committed with Israeli F-35 fighter jets,” said the responsible judge. “Israel pays too little attention to the consequences for the civilian population when carrying out its attacks.”

US camp in Dutch territory – Netherlands cites lack of evidence

The Netherlands is jointly responsible for arms exports. The European spare parts warehouse is located in the south of the country USmanufacturer of the F-35 fighter jets. Various countries are supplied from there, including Israel. At least once after the start of the War in Israel by the attack of the Hamas on October 7th were loud Reuters Parts have already been delivered to Israel from there.

The appeal court's ruling is another success in connection with the allegations of Israel's crimes under international law. © LEX VAN LIESHOUT / AFP

The defense attorney for the Netherlands cited Israel's right to self-defense and the lack of evidence of a violation of the laws of war. The state can still appeal. Otherwise, the Netherlands must follow the court's requirements and stop exporting the spare parts to Israel within the next seven days.

Israel indictment in The Hague as background: trial for crimes under international law continues

The trial against the Netherlands is related to the Indictment of Israel at the International Court of Justice. In this, South Africa also accuses the government in Israel of crimes under international law and the laws of war. Israel rejected the accusation. As part of the urgent procedure, the responsible judges called on Israel to to provide the necessary protective measures to prevent genocide. However, Israel was not obliged to end the military operation. The main proceedings into international crimes, however, could drag on for years.

Pictures show how the war in Israel is changing the country View photo series

“The Court is acutely aware of the scale of the human tragedy unfolding in the region and is deeply concerned by the ongoing loss of life and human suffering,” said International Court of Justice President Joan Donoghue, according to the Mirror.

While a number of countries are pushing for another aid ceasefire, Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu remains determined to fight to victory. What this would mean for the Palestinian territories is still unclear. Most recently, he announced an offensive on the city of Rafah, where a large part of the refugee population in the Gaza Strip is located. The border with Egypt is largely closed and a detailed evacuation plan does not yet exist. The Israeli government is working on it. (dpa/lismah)