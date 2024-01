Henrique Capriles speaks after participating in the consultative referendum for El Essequibo (03/12/23). | Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

The Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) of Venezuela ratified this Friday (26) that Henrique Capriles, twice a candidate for president of the country, remains disqualified from holding public office until 2032, which prevents him from contesting elections. The same court had also confirmed the disqualification, also for 15 years, of María Corina Machado, opposition candidate for the presidential elections scheduled to take place this year.

In a decision by the Political-Administrative Chamber of the TSJ, published on the state television channel VTV, the court explained that the request for review presented by former opposition governor Capriles did not meet the requirements established in the agreement signed between the government and the opposition for the study of these cases.

The TSJ declared inadmissible the request for precautionary protection presented by Capriles' defense against the sanction imposed on him by the Comptroller General of the Republic (CGR) and ratified as final the decision in which he was considered responsible for “administrative irregularities” that occurred during his mandate as governor of Miranda. “As a result, Henrique Capriles is disqualified from exercising public functions for 15 years”, states the document, which will be sent to the Attorney General's Office (PGR) to determine the criminal sanctions that may be applied.

The decision was taken minutes after the TSJ announced the withdrawal of the political disqualification of journalist Leocenis García and former deputy Richard Mardo, both opponents, who submitted themselves to the case review mechanism agreed between the Executive and the Unitary Democratic Platform (PUD ), main opposition bloc. Among the “electoral guarantees” agreements reached in Barbados in October, the parties agreed to this path, with a view to the presidential elections to be held this year.