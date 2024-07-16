The holding company’s request refers to 28 branches and does not affect the 170 existing franchises; the debt is R$57.5 million

The TJ-SP (Court of Justice of São Paulo) accepted on Monday (15.Jul.2024) the request for judicial recovery of CPQ (Casa do Pão de Queijo), filed in early July. The Business Competence and Arbitration-Related Disputes Court suspended, as requested, for 180 days the actions and executions against the company – which must present a recovery plan within 60 days.

The debt, estimated at R$ 57.5 millionrefers to the recovery of 28 branches located in airports. The other 170 franchises will not be impacted. According to the company, most of the debt is owed to unsecured creditors (those who do not have guarantees or preference for payment), to small businesses or entrepreneurs and to labor debts.

Judge José Guilherme Di Rienzo Marrey, of the 4th Judicial Administrative Region, in Campinas (SP), appointed the company F. Rezende as judicial administrator – it will be responsible for presenting monthly reports on the progress of the process. Here is the full of the decision (PDF – 55 kB).

Casa do Pão de Queijo must submit an accounting report every month, in addition to delivering the documents requested by F. Rezende.

Despite going to court, the coffee shop chain said that the operation of the branches and the staff in them will not be affected. The company also said that new franchises will be opened in the coming months. It should also launch new products.

He stated that the company has the capacity to recover, but requested that the lawsuits and debt enforcement be suspended. The judge did not, however, grant the request to maintain the lease agreements of the branches, since “there was no immediate danger of contract termination”.