The Idaho Court, in the US, authorized the state government to maintain the abortion ban. | Photo: Unsplash

The Supreme Court of the northwestern US state of Idaho ruled this Friday (12) in favor of the Republican state government by allowing the application of a law that prohibits abortion in almost all cases. By three votes to two, the state court denied a request by Planned Parenthood to block the law from taking effect on Aug. 25.

In addition to Planned Parenthood, on Aug. 2, US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced another lawsuit against Idaho, alleging that the state’s anti-abortion law “criminalizes doctors.” The Department of Justice sued Idaho alleging that the state would be in violation of the Federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act.

This was the Justice Department’s first action against a state since the Supreme Court struck down the “Roe v. Wade” abortion ruling in June, leaving the legislation to the states. At a news conference, Garland said the federal government’s reproductive rights working group created after the Supreme Court ruling was working to assess “the changing landscape of state laws” and that “additional litigation” against other states are already being studied.