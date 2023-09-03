The decision was taken at the request of the president of the CPI of the Financial Pyramids, deputy Aureo Ribeiro

The Federal Court authorized the coercive conduct of the 123Milhas entrepreneurs. They are also barred from leaving the country. The decision of the 3rd Federal Criminal Court of Belo Horizonte was taken at the request of the president of the CPI of the Financial Pyramids, deputy Aureo Ribeiro (Solidarity-RJ).

With the decision, they can be taken by force to the CPI to explain the suspension of travel packages sold to customers. The Justice also determined the search and seizure of the passports of businessmen who are prevented from leaving the country until they give their testimony.

The Madureira brothers had already appealed to the STF to be released from the CPI. In the decision, Minister Cármen Lúcia said that they are obliged to attend, but they can remain silent.

With information from Brazil Agency