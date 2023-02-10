According to the retailer, the money aims to “maintain the normal course of business” and “reinforce its liquidity”

Judge Paulo Assed Estefan, from the 4th Corporate Court of the Judicial District of the Capital of the State of Rio de Janeiro, authorized on Thursday (9.Feb.2023) a request for financing for Americanas in the total amount of R$ 2 billion. According to a company statement, the transaction was structured “in order to maintain the normal course of the Company’s business and reinforce its liquidity”. Here’s the full of the material fact disclosed by the retailer (130 KB).

The extra funding was requested by Americanas on January 31st. It will be done through the issuance of simple debentures, not convertible into shares. At first, half of the amount will be released on an emergency basis. The rest will come in a window of subsequent terms, until the maturity of the debentures.

This type of transaction is called DIP (Debtor in Possession) financing. This is a type of loan granted by firms specializing in companies undergoing judicial recovery. With authorization from the Court, this money is used for the company to continue operating. When the company returns to pay its debts, this creditor will have preference over the others.

“With the DIP Financing resources, together with other sources of liquidity being explored by the Company, including the release of amounts retained by certain creditors, the Company will be able to maintain its investments in working capital, including payments to suppliers, employees and partners”, says an excerpt from the text released by Americanas.

The financing will not have guarantees and will have a cost equivalent to what the company paid before entering into judicial recovery (up to 128% of the CDI). The term will be 24 months.

UNDERSTAND

Americanas released a statement to the market on January 11th informing inconsistencies in accounting entries of approximately R$ 20 billion. Executive Sergio Rial resigned as CEO of the company, as well as André Covre, director of Investor Relations.

Two days later, the TJ-RJ (Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro) granted Americanas a precautionary measure, at the company’s request, after the company declared the amount of BRL 40 billion in debt. The decision established a period of 30 days for filing a request for judicial recovery.

On January 19, the court approved Americanas’ judicial reorganization.

Despite having recovered part of the market value that was lost on January 12, as soon as the case came to light, Americanas accumulated a devaluation of R$ 7.98 billion.

JUDICIAL RECOVERY

Americanas’ judicial reorganization is the 4th largest in Brazil. A Odebrecht leads as the company with the most money involved in a procedure of this nature, with BRL 80 billion in debt. 2nd place goes to Hey (R$ 65 billion) and the 3rd, with the Samarco (BRL 55 billion). Data were collected by Lara Martins Advogados and Mingrone e Brandariz.