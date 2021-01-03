Now principals will not be able to admit 5 seats in DU

The Delhi High Court has directed the University of Delhi (DU) to lay down a deadline for declaring the results, issuing the mark-sheet and holding the convocation every year. The High Court said that DU should file a detailed affidavit regarding these issues to provide timelines and its procedure so that the students are not inconvenienced every semester. The court also said that the students should not be compelled to approach the court in such a way as to get mark table and degree certificate.Justice M. Pratibha Singh said, “It is the opinion of the court that it should be ensured that there is a comprehensive, well-organized procedure for declaration of results, issue of transcripts, mark-sheets and degree certificates etc.” The High Court stated that the previous affidavit filed on behalf of the university was not satisfactory as no specific time limit has been given for issuing digital degree certificate and disseminating data to DigiLocker and the affidavit was very vague.Let us tell you that the petitions filed by DU alumni were being heard in the Delhi High Court, requesting to give instructions for issuing degree certificates on an urgent basis so that the students can pursue higher education. The court asked the university to provide a deadline for declaring the results after the conclusion of the semester’s final examination for undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The court has also asked DU to issue mark sheets, copies or make them available online after the examination results.

The High Court further stated that it should provide a deadline for issuing digital copies of all these for students who need it for further education or for employment. The High Court asked the university to file an affidavit within 6 weeks and listed the matter for further hearing on 17 February.

