Court arrests 6 Crimeans until September 29 for beating boxing champion Dvali

On September 29, the court remanded six Feodosia residents accused of attacking the country’s boxing champion Dmitry Dvali into custody. This was reported by the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the region in Telegram.

“The court hearing regarding the remaining participants in the mass brawl continues,” the department added.

Earlier, nine people suspected of beating boxer Dmitry Dvali were detained in Crimea with the help of the OMON and the FSB. The detainees are residents of the peninsula aged 21 to 31.

The fight involving 23-year-old Dvali took place in Feodosia on July 28. The boxer, his brother and assistant cutman saw a crowd of men beating up the teenager and stood up for him. After that, the attackers turned on them.