Mexico City.- The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) endorsed this Wednesday the structure of the National Commission for the Continuous Improvement of Education (Mejoredu) by denying a protection promoted by the organization “Learn First”.

By four votes to one, the Second Chamber of the Court determined that the Consultative and Deliberative Committee (CCD) of Mejoredu, where officials from the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) participate, as well as two legislators from Morena, does not affect the autonomy of the Board of Directors of the body, whose five commissioners are appointed with a qualified majority of the Senate.

Mejoredu is the decentralized body attached to the Executive Branch with which the current Government replaced the National Institute for the Evaluation of Education (INEE) in 2019, established in the educational reform of the last six-year term, which was an autonomous body of Constitutional rank.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s initiative to eliminate autonomous bodies, sent to Congress on February 5, also proposes the elimination of Mejoredu as a decentralized body, so that its functions are assumed directly by the SEP.

“Learn First” complained to Congress for having introduced, in a secondary law, a “consultative and deliberative committee” not provided for in the Constitution, to which it gave the power to appoint the Executive Secretary of Mejoredu, instead of leaving said attribution to its Board of Directors.

“The questioned regulatory system has created an additional body that, being appointed directly by a committee made up of members of the Federal Public Administration, affects the development of the functions constitutionally conferred on Mejoredu, thereby making a dent in its technical and autonomous autonomy. characteristic of non-sectorization, as values ​​also provided for in the Constitutional system,” the protection stated.

The Court rejected these arguments by approving a project by Minister Lenia Batres, with Luis María Aguilar voting against.

“The formation of the CCD does not imply in any way that officials of the Federal Executive Branch exercise an overextended range of decision-making, direction and control powers over officials appointed by the Senate of the Republic,” the Court stated.

“The bodies consisting of the CCD and the Executive Secretariat, acting as such or with their capacity as Technical Secretariat, do not affect the development of the function that was Constitutionally conferred on the National Commission for the Continuous Improvement of Education, in terms of the autonomy that was granted to him,” he added.

Another aspect of the 2019 educational reform, the automatic granting of teaching positions for graduates of public normal schools, was challenged before the Court almost five years ago, with no ruling on the issue to date.