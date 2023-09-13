Clothing brand founded by designer Carlos Miele reported that debts exceed R$50 million

The TJSP (São Paulo Court of Justice) accepted this Tuesday (September 12, 2023) the request for judicial recovery presented by the clothing brand M.Officer. The decision was made by judge Maria Rita Rebello Pinho Dias, from the 3rd Bankruptcy and Judicial Recovery Court of the capital. Here’s the complete of the decision (PDF – 62 KB).

In the request, M.Officer informed that its debts total R$53.3 million. Among the reasons given for the negative financial situation, the brand says it was affected by “unbalanced competition with giant Asian players”.

The company states that the country’s post-Covid economic context caused a 91% drop in sales: “The economic consequences of the pandemic and the high level of consumer default have generated excessive debt”.

The court gave 15 days for Grupo M5, owner of the brand, to present a monthly report on the financial situation. Under the premise that it had already been seeking to restructure its operations and finances, the company argues that the process is necessary so that the recovery can be complete.

M.Officer was founded in 1986 by designer Carlos Miele. It has 12 physical stores in 3 states and the Federal District, in addition to e-commerce.