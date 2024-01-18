The highest judicial instance of Guatemala this Wednesday annulled the board of directors of Congress made up of deputies related to the new president, Bernardo Arévalowithout affecting his investiture, considering that it includes deputies without a political party.

The Constitutional Court (CC) granted provisional protection to complaints from the opposition who claim that the new board – elected on Sunday – included congressmen who were stripped of their party by court order and considered “independent” in the previous legislature.

The country's highest judicial body ordered a repeat of the election which is expected to occur on Thursday when the new legislature meets for the first time in the plenary session of Parliament.

The new President of Guatemala, Bernardo Arévalo (left), is sworn in before the new President of Congress, Samuel Pérez.

The new board of directors was chaired by deputy Samuel Pérez, 31, re-elected by Semilla. and who took the oath to Arévalo as the new ruler early Monday morning.

The previous Congress had declared the 23 current Semilla congressmen “independent” by complying with the suspension issued by a judge due to alleged irregularities in its formation.

That ruling took away legislative rights such as being part of the board of directors and chairing work committees, according to the organic law of Congress.

Despite the judicial setback, the Court validated the swearing-in of the social democratic president and his vice president Karin Herrera, act carried out after more than nine hours of delay due to discussions in parliament.

Arévalo, a 65-year-old sociologist, assumed the presidency after months of uncertainty about the investiture by a judicial attack attributed to his promise to combat the corrupt political and economic elite.

AFP