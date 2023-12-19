Home page politics

In Bavaria, a cross has been required to hang in all state buildings since 2018. Is Söder's cross decree legal? Today there is a verdict.

Munich/Leipzig – The cruise decree in Bavaria has been causing controversy for years. The regulation is clear: Since 2018, a crucifix must be clearly visible in all state buildings. This was controversial from the start, even Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx criticized the state government's actions at the time.

To this day, there is debate about whether the rule presented to the media by Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) a few months before the 2018 state elections is even legal. On December 19th (1:30 p.m.) the Federal Administrative Court in Leipzig will announce this his judgment on the controversial Bavarian cruise decree.

Federal Administrative Court rules on Söder's cruise decree in Bavaria

The reason is a lawsuit from the religiously critical Association for Freedom of Thought (BFG), which considers the regulation to be illegal and wants to take legal action to force the Free State to take down the crosses. The BFG sees Söder's cruise decree as violating its members' freedom of belief and the state's duty of neutrality. “What does a cross have to do with an official activity, with the issuing of a driving license (…)? Nothing!” said lawyer Hubert Heinhold at the oral hearing in Leipzig last week.

However, the Association for Freedom of Thought failed in its lawsuit against Söder's cross decree before the Bavarian Administrative Court (VGH) in June 2022. The VGH classified the crosses as passive symbols “without proselytizing or indoctrinating effects”. This does not violate the plaintiff's fundamental rights to freedom of belief and belief or equal treatment. The Federal Administrative Court will now decide on the appeals against this judgment. (Ref.: BVerwG 10 C 3.22 and 10 C 5.22).

Even churches criticize Söder's decree on the cross

In April 2018, the Bavarian cabinet passed the cruise decree. Two months later, the cruise decree came into force – despite some strong criticism. Söder's decree on the cross was even controversially discussed in church circles. Among other things, the churches accused Markus Söder of misusing the Christian symbol for election campaign purposes.

Since then, paragraph 28 of the rules of procedure for the authorities of the Free State states: “A cross must be clearly visible in the entrance area of ​​every office building as an expression of the historical and cultural character of Bavaria.” The Association for Freedom of Thought has taken action in the event of a defeat before the Federal Administrative Court Leipzig has already announced that it wants to turn to the Federal Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe. (cs/dpa/afp)