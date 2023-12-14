Former president had appealed the decision that removed his immunity as president; case will now go to the Supreme Court

A federal judge agreed this Wednesday (Dec 14, 2023) to temporarily halt actions in the electoral subversion process involving former President Donald Trump in 2020. The pause comes after the Republican appealed a decision that rejected his allegations of presidential immunity. The information is from Axios.

In an order issued this Wednesday (Dec 14), Tanya Chutkan stated that the court agreed that Trump's appeal stops any further proceedings that would bring the case to trial.

She added that she will evaluate whether the deadlines and procedures already established will come into force again, including the trial start date scheduled for March 4. That date is one day before Super Tuesday, when the Republican candidate will be chosen in the primaries for the 2024 election.

On December 7, Trump appealed against the decision that does not consider him immune from criminal proceedings related to his actions as president. The action was an attempt to delay or avoid a new trial on charges of conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Lawyers for the Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential primaries issued a notice of appeal challenging Chutkan's decision. The judge had rejected Trump's attempt to close the case scheduled to go to trial in March of next year in Washington, DC

According to the former president's legal team, the notice of appeal removed the court's jurisdiction over the case until the appeal is resolved. “Therefore, a suspension of all future proceedings is mandatory and automatic”they stated.

The case accuses Trump of conspiring to subvert the will of voters after his 2020 election defeat to Joe Biden. This is the 1st of 4 criminal cases that the Republican faces. With today's decision (5th), the case will not proceed to trial until a higher court decides whether it should be dismissed. Thus, the decision of when and whether Trump's case will go to trial is largely in the hands of the Supreme Court.