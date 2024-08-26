Mexico City.- The president of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) admitted to process an appeal by Grupo Elektra to challenge a tax credit of 18,455 million pesos for issuing tax payments in 2013, the largest of all those faced by Ricardo Salinas Pliego’s companies.

Minister Norma Piña admitted the appeal, considering that Elektra is raising issues of unconstitutionality of laws that can be analyzed by the Court, and referred the file to Minister Alberto Pérez Dayán in the Second Chamber, which will take at least one to two months to resolve.

The agreement was signed by the minister on August 21 and notified today by list, which is common practice in the Court, whose presidency has to review and agree on the initial processing of between 150 and 200 files daily. Last Friday, Piña admitted another appeal by Elektra in a litigation for 1,431 million pesos, which was referred to Minister Yasmín Esquivel.

These are the two Elektra issues for which President Andrés Manuel López Obrador sent a letter to Piña last week, complaining about what he considers an unjustified delay in the process.

In that letter, the Government stated that the cases in the Court amount to 35 billion pesos, a figure that could include updates and surcharges that have accumulated, since the lawsuits have been going on for several years. If Piña had rejected these appeals, his decision would have been final and Elektra would be obliged to pay the SAT, since it has already lost the two previous instances of both lawsuits. The admission agreements, on the other hand, can be challenged by the SAT or the Fiscal Prosecutor’s Office before a Chamber of the Court, although this could lead to the final decision being delayed for several more months. When reviewing these matters, the Court can no longer rule on the facts that support the tax credits or the actions of the SAT, but only on the alleged unconstitutionality of laws applied to Elektra, which has minimal possibilities of winning these appeals. The 18,455 million pesos credit for the 2013 fiscal year is due to Elektra’s failure to reverse the losses it had taken advantage of in its declarations from previous years, when it left the fiscal consolidation regime. In that case, the Twentieth Collegiate Court on Administrative Matters denied the direct protection to the company on June 13, by two votes to one. In addition to the two matters already admitted by the Court, two other collegiate courts are pending to resolve protections for tax credits from the 2010 and 2011 fiscal years, with an original amount of 6,920 million pesos. In 2023, Minister Luis María Aguilar proposed to the Second Chamber to attract the four direct protections from Elektra, to resolve them together, but his colleagues rejected the proposal, hence the matters remained dispersed in different courts.